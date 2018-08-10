People are getting surgery to look more like their filtered selfies

We're all living in a time where we are just in arms reach of our mobile devices. Within the device is the almighty camera that we use to take selfies of ourselves and photos of many things. To many people, those selfies aren't good enough. So people use filters to make themselves look even "more beautiful." With a few swipes you can add puppy ears and a puppy nose or make your teeth whiter and your skin look flawless.

That is where we're running into trouble as a society. With these filters, people are wanting to become their digital self in real life. There has been a significant increase in the amount of plastic surgery requests to make themselves flawless. People have been going to plastic surgeons showing them their Instagram photo and asking if they can make it happen.

According to three researchers from Boston University, who also had published an article in the JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery medical journal stating that body dysmorphia is a mental health condition where people feel woried about the way they look. With Snapchat and Instagram and other apps out there that alter their beauty, people are going about it the wrong way.

Where do you draw the line? In the past before cell phones, people were distraught on keeping up with models and their favorite actresses but didn't have easy access like they do now to alter their own appearance on their mobile device with just a few swipes.

Do you think apps are making us think more about ourselves in a way that we need to get modifications to our body?