Paul Wall involved in major crash with son

Houston rapper Paul Wall posted to his Instagram page the scene of an accident before his performance in Austin.

The 37-year-old rapper had brought his 12-year-old son Will along with him with Mike Jones, Lil Flip and Slim Thug. All of them were on the way to a performance in a Sprinter van.

Wall said in his post that he prayed with his son like they always do before leaving the house that God would protect them while they were out.