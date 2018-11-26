Entretenimiento
Paul Wall involved in major crash with son
The rapper says he and his son are ok
Univision Radio,Nov 26, 2018 – 4:51 PM EST
Houston rapper Paul Wall posted to his Instagram page the scene of an accident before his performance in Austin.
The 37-year-old rapper had brought his 12-year-old son Will along with him with Mike Jones, Lil Flip and Slim Thug. All of them were on the way to a performance in a Sprinter van.
Wall said in his post that he prayed with his son like they always do before leaving the house that God would protect them while they were out.
Wall recalled the moment seeing the white truck run the red light as they were about to pull into the venue and prayed that his son had his seatbelt on. Wall told the media that everyone was ok and had minor scratches from the accident.