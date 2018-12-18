/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

Package thieves have no chance against this glitter stink bomb

That sparkling justice smells like revenge
Dec 18, 2018 – 11:07 AM EST

YouTuber Mark Rober is well known for creating and inventing things and posting videos about it. Rober had grew tired of people stealing packages off of his porch. It was time he'd do something about it. But what?!

Rober designed and created a contraption masterpiece disguised as an expensive electronic item.

When the package theif opens it up the packaging the machine activates a glitter bomb that throws extra fine glitter 360 degrees which will be difficult to remove on fabric.

On top of that Rober incorporated a fart bomb spray that goes off with a harsh smell. The smell is so extreme and releases every 30-seconds that the people get rid of it before they really know that there are four phones inside recording the entire thing.

Check out the video below.

Advertisement

Más Noticias

Un año después del trasplante, José Luis Rodríguez 'El Puma' anuncia su regreso

Un vestido volcánico y casi un 'back to back': todo lo que tienes que saber del Miss Universo 2018

Imperdible: La Bronca se baja los 'chones' en Navidad

Desesperado, el padre de Meghan Markle le ruega a la reina Isabel que le ayude a acercarse a su hija

Atención clientes de DISH: Ahora has perdido Univision Deportes Network. Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora o haga click aquí para opciones.