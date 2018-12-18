Package thieves have no chance against this glitter stink bomb

YouTuber Mark Rober is well known for creating and inventing things and posting videos about it. Rober had grew tired of people stealing packages off of his porch. It was time he'd do something about it. But what?!

Rober designed and created a contraption masterpiece disguised as an expensive electronic item.

When the package theif opens it up the packaging the machine activates a glitter bomb that throws extra fine glitter 360 degrees which will be difficult to remove on fabric.

On top of that Rober incorporated a fart bomb spray that goes off with a harsh smell. The smell is so extreme and releases every 30-seconds that the people get rid of it before they really know that there are four phones inside recording the entire thing.