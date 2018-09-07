Entretenimiento
One of the Migos thinks Kim Kardashian should be President
Univision Radio,Sep 7, 2018 – 12:03 PM EDT
TMZ caught up with Offset of Migos and asked "do you think she (Kim Kardashian) is the right person to help with prison reform? Offset responded: "If she let us out of jail instead of staying in that motherf**er, hell yeah!"
Also Offset lets all of us in on when Cardi B will be back and when the world will get a glimpse of baby Kulture.
