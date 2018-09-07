/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

One of the Migos thinks Kim Kardashian should be President

Would you vote for Kim Kardashian?
Sep 7, 2018 – 12:03 PM EDT

TMZ caught up with Offset of Migos and asked "do you think she (Kim Kardashian) is the right person to help with prison reform? Offset responded: "If she let us out of jail instead of staying in that motherf**er, hell yeah!"

Also Offset lets all of us in on when Cardi B will be back and when the world will get a glimpse of baby Kulture.

If placed on the ballot, would you vote for Kim Kardashian?

RELATED:MigosHip Hop

Más Noticias

Daddy Yankee y Cosculluela son acusados de plagio y les piden medio millón de dólares | Kiubo

Estas son las pistas que habrían revelado la identidad del novio de Francisca Lachapel

Natalia Téllez y Chumel Torres presumen que ya no quieren ni salir de un lujoso hotel en Asia

Grettell Valdez planea ser mamá... ¡otra vez!

Atención clientes de Dish: Encuentren un servicio de televisión ahora y recuperen sus canales. Click aquí para conocer más