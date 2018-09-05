Nicki Minaj gives away $250,000 scholarships on talk show

Tuesday was the season premiere of "Ellen" and the talk show host had Nicki Minaj as a guest on the show. They candidly talked about her 'Queen Radio' program and Travis Scott.

"I don't like being bullied and I don't like being taken advantage of, and sometimes people use scare tactics against you because they know, especially as a black woman, that people will call you angry or bitter. Nicki Minaj said. So now, it's almost like we're not allowed to defend ourselves or stand up for ourselves. I'm not gonna have that.''