Nick Jonas gets engaged

Childhood dreams are broken for many who wanted to marry a Jonas brother

Nick Jonas isn't wasting any time on putting a ring on his girlfriend Priyanka Chopra. He popped the question to her while they were celebrating her 36th birthday about a week ago.

Nick had got the Tiffany's in New York City to shut their doors to the public so he can shop for the ring on the down low. As far as we know, the two have been only dating for two months.

We know that the two have met while attending a Met Gala but were just known as "just friends." It was reported that Nick was dating other women at the time.

Remember that time you wanted to marry a Jonas brother? Well, it might just be too late.

