New trailer for Deadpool 2 dropped today

By:
Univision RadioFeb 7 | 10:01 AM EST
The new trailer just dropped today for Deadpool 2 and we're all kinds of excited! The sequel to the 2016 film will be released to theaters early on May 18, 2018.
The Marvel film stars Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson a.k.a. Deadpool and Josh Brolin as the time traveling cybernetic mutant soldier, Cable. Additionally Zazie Beetz will be playing Domino who is a mutant mercenary with luck powers.
Take a look at the 7 minute extended feature trailer for Deadpool 2.
WARNING: Viewer Discretion is advised