New trailer for Deadpool 2 dropped today

Deadpool vs frenemies
By:
Univision Radio
Feb 7 | 10:01 AM EST

The new trailer just dropped today for Deadpool 2 and we're all kinds of excited! The sequel to the 2016 film will be released to theaters early on May 18, 2018.

The Marvel film stars Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson a.k.a. Deadpool and Josh Brolin as the time traveling cybernetic mutant soldier, Cable. Additionally Zazie Beetz will be playing Domino who is a mutant mercenary with luck powers.

Take a look at the 7 minute extended feature trailer for Deadpool 2.

WARNING: Viewer Discretion is advised


Artículos Relacionados

  1. Internet went crazy for #SelfieKid at the halftime show
  2. Janet Jackson confirms she will not perform at the big football game
  3. GGG and Canelo set date for rematch
  4. Bad Bunny to release a track featuring Drake very soon
  5. Minnie Mouse honored with Hollywood Star