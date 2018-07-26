New information involving Demi Lovato’s apparent overdose revealed

Weeks prior to Demi Lovato’s relapse Tuesday night, her team attempted to stage an intervention for her. They had their suspicious that Lovato was close to relapsing and were prepared to help her back into rehab. However, she refused that help; weeks later the Los Angeles Fire Department were called at 11:22 AM Tuesday morning and Lovato was transported to the hospital.

Sources close to Lovato have denied that the singer was treated for an overdose of heroin, and her representative stated that “some of the information being reported is incorrect, and they [Lovato and her family] respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

A source reports that her friends and family had recently grown weary of a group of people Lovato had become close too, a group who they suspect enabled her relapse. They also had their suspicions of someone Lovato had been dating as well, it is not clear if she and this anonymous person are still together or not.

The source of this information also confirmed the singer wasn’t partying alone before she was found unresponsive in her home, however the identities of those who were with Lovato have not been revealed. It was also revealed after finding Lovato, her friends used Naloxone, or Narcan, which can be used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

Though some of the details of that night are still fuzzy, it is clear that Lovato still has the love and support of her friends, family, and fans.