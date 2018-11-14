Entretenimiento
Moneybagg Yo comes out with "Say Na" video ft. J. Cole
This is Yo's third release of 2018
Univision Radio,Nov 14, 2018 – 10:31 AM EST
Moneybagg Yo just dropped "Say Na" which features J. Cole in the video from the album RESET.
The video is three minutes long taking place in a laundry facility while the rappers make it rain twenties and probably washing their clothes. They're both sporting the same matching plaid jackets.
The scenery then changes towards the end of the video to a dinner table with Moneybagg pouring red wine all over the meal.