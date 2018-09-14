Entretenimiento
Missy Elliott performs "Work It" with super fan
Mary Halsey was in total shock when Missy came out to perform with her on Ellen
Univision Radio,Sep 14, 2018 – 12:33 PM EDT
Mary Halsey fame started when she had performed Missy Elliott's 2002 hit song "Work It" at Kool Cat Kat Karaoke at Goddard Park in Rhode Island. Mary had became an instant viral hit and caught the attention of the "Work It" singer herself via social media and daytime talk show host Ellen.
Ellen invited Mary onto the show to perform in front of a live audience but what happened next was unexpected. Missy Elliott came out of the shadows right behind Mary to perform the song with her "funky white sister" on Ellen.
Missy thanked Ellen via Twitter along with her new friend.
Missy Elliott's "Work It" has re-surfaced on the iTunes charts. The last time the song was on the charts was right after Elliott's Superbowl performance in 2015.