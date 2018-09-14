Missy Elliott performs "Work It" with super fan

Mary Halsey fame started when she had performed Missy Elliott's 2002 hit song "Work It" at Kool Cat Kat Karaoke at Goddard Park in Rhode Island. Mary had became an instant viral hit and caught the attention of the "Work It" singer herself via social media and daytime talk show host Ellen.

Ellen invited Mary onto the show to perform in front of a live audience but what happened next was unexpected. Missy Elliott came out of the shadows right behind Mary to perform the song with her "funky white sister" on Ellen.

Missy thanked Ellen via Twitter along with her new friend.