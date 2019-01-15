Missy Elliott makes music history

Five time GRAMMY Award winning artist Missy Elliott is celebrating another milestone in her music career.

The 47-year-old rapper was recently announced on this year's inductees to The Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) being recognized as "one of the most significant female artists in contemporary music history."

The Virginia native has been the third rapper to be honored. In 2017, they honored Jay-Z followed by Jermaine Dupri last year in 2018. Elliott also is the first female rapper that has been inducted into the SHOF.

The SHOF chairman and musician Nile Rodgers said that Elliott is "one of my favorite writers of all time."

Elliott has six studio albums that are platinum certified by the (RIAA) Recording Industry Association of America.

On top of everything, Elliott had written some of the music for many other artists as well including Beyoncé ("Signs"), Whitney Houston ("In My Business"), Aaliyah ("If Your Girl Only Knew"), Mary J. Blige ("Never Been"), and Ciara ("One Two Step").

Missy went to social media to honor the other inductees that also have been honored by the organization such as Dallas Austin, Tom T. Hall, John Prime, Jack Tempchin & Yusuf / Cat Stevens.