Michael Myers is back for Halloween

The masked figure is returning to theaters on Friday, October 19, 2018 and we're all kinds of excited. The horror flick returns to it's roots with Michael Myers played by Nick Castle and Laurie Strode played by Jamie Lee Curtis.

A huge difference in this film is that the past seven sequels and remakes will not matter in this film. Michael and Laurie aren't siblings.



In the 2018 film, the original cast members include Judy Greeet as Karen Strode who is Laurie's daughter and Andi Matichak as the granddaughter, Allyson.