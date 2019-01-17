/
Marvel releases Spider-Man: Away From Home trailer

Your friends are in trouble, what are you going to do about it?
Jan 17, 2019 – 11:48 AM EST

Tom Holland is Peter Parker, the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Parker is going on a trip to Europe with his friends. Parker purposely leaves his Spider suit in his closet.

When he arrives to his hotel room, he finds Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) sedate one of his friends. Fury asks Parker to join him and that's when things get a little interesting.

The new Spider-man film is to be released to theaters on July 5, 2019 and to include A-list stars such as Zendaya as Michelle Jones, Jake Gyllenhaal as Quentin Beck / Mysterio, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan and Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes / Vulture.

