Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee dies at 95
Truly a sad day for the comic world
Univision Radio,Nov 12, 2018 – 2:22 PM EST
Comic lovers everywhere are mourning the loss of comic legend Stan Lee. Lee was the creator and founder of Marvel comics which started in 1939.
His work is well known and has been created into many animations and films throughout the years of his career. He had wrote, edited and published comics and helped create Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Doctor Strange, Daredevil, Black Panter and many others. He had also helped his younger brother, Larry Lieber who is also co-founder of Marvel comics come up with Iron Man, Thor and Ant-Man.
Lee was 95 years old and is survived by his two children Joan Celia Lee and Jan Lee.
Back in 2000, Stan Lee spoke with Larry King on how he started Spider-Man