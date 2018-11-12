/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee dies at 95

Truly a sad day for the comic world
Nov 12, 2018 – 2:22 PM EST

Comic lovers everywhere are mourning the loss of comic legend Stan Lee. Lee was the creator and founder of Marvel comics which started in 1939.

His work is well known and has been created into many animations and films throughout the years of his career. He had wrote, edited and published comics and helped create Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Doctor Strange, Daredevil, Black Panter and many others. He had also helped his younger brother, Larry Lieber who is also co-founder of Marvel comics come up with Iron Man, Thor and Ant-Man.

Lee was 95 years old and is survived by his two children Joan Celia Lee and Jan Lee.

Back in 2000, Stan Lee spoke with Larry King on how he started Spider-Man

Advertisement

Más Noticias

Así confirma Dayanara su boda con Louis D’Esposito

Sin temor a nada: Famosos que lucieron glamour y extravagancia en la alfombra de Latin GRAMMY

La historia detrás de Ozuna y su primera nominación a Latin GRAMMY

Reinas de la moda: recordamos algunos de los looks más espectaculares de Latin GRAMMY

Atención clientes de DISH: Es posible que pronto pierdan también Univision Deportes Network. Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora o haga cliq aquí.