Martin Lawrence and Will Smith confirm Bad Boys 3

We're just as excited as they are!
Nov 1, 2018 – 3:24 PM EDT

The first Bad Boys was released on April 7, 1995 followed by Bad Boys II that was dropped on July 18, 2003.

Now, many years later the announcement that Bad Boys fans were waiting for. It's officially happening, Bad Boys 3 is coming and it's anticipated release date of January 17, 2020. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence posted the news to their social media accounts.

Smith made a video with Lawrence "It's official! It's official!" with pure joy and excitement. Lawrence posted a photo with a caption "It’s official. Bad Boys for Life."

The project has been off and on due to Will Smith's busy schedule.

