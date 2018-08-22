/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

Logic's heartfelt performance of "One Day" at the VMAs

Ryan Tedder performed on the grand piano
Aug 22, 2018 – 1:00 PM EDT

Logic was nominated twice for "Collaboration" and "Video With A Message" at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Logic made sure that everyone watching got the message loud and clear.

The performance begins with Ryan Tedder was on the piano and then Logic out in the lobby wearing a "F*ck The Wall" t-shirt and dozens of kids from all walks of life following him wearing "We Are All Human Beings" shirts while getting a standing ovation.

The video wall rises and then many more kids appear where they hug each other and break out battery operated candles in unison.

Watch the entire performance below.

RELATED:Hip HopLogic

Más Noticias

Los VMAs más latinos en la historia: te contamos por qué | Kiubo

"Sorry ladies": la novia de Maluma comparte un mensaje (con cuchillo incluido) para espantar a sus 'rivales'

Los Rivera usan todas sus armas para que Rosie sobreviva una semana más en Mira Quién Baila

A integrantes de Voz de Mando les habrían cuestionado sobre los narcocorridos para otorgarles la visa

Atención clientes de Dish: Encuentren un servicio de televisión ahora y recuperen sus canales. Click aquí para conocer más