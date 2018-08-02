Logic and Ariana Grande to perform at VMAs

Ariana Grande will be hitting the big stage at the VMA's to perform her newest hit single "God is a Woman" from her forthcoming album titled Sweetener, which is due on August 17th.

Logic will be performing his new single "One Day" featuring Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic for the first time. Last year, Logic performed "1-800-273-8255" with Alessia Cara at the VMAs.

Pop star Sean Mendes will be performing his chart-topping hit "In My Blood."

Also, Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and to perform for the first time since 2001.