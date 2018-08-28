Lines grow for Aretha Franklin's viewing in Detroit

Today Aretha Franklin arrived at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History today in a gold casket for a public viewing for two days.

People will be able to go and pay their respects to the Queen of Soul from 9am - 9pm both today, August 28th and Wednesday, August 29th. Franklin will be on display with goregous flower arrangements.

After the viewing, the funeral will take place at Greater Grace Temple where Franklin's family and friends will gather in the 4,000 seat capacity place of worship then will be taken to Woodlawn Cemetary where she will be laid to rest with other members of her family.



Check out the photos we grabbed via social media.

Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin will lie in repose here at @TheWrightMuseum on Tue. 8/28 & Wed. 8/29 from 9am to 9pm on both days. The viewing will be open to the public. Exhibits and other museum operations will be closed during this time. pic.twitter.com/w3mDm4f0Dd — The Wright Museum (@TheWrightMuseum) August 26, 2018

The vintage hearse that carried Aretha Franklin also carried Franklin's father and Rosa Parks https://t.co/ack8htbZ93 pic.twitter.com/iqbjBCiCBq — Detroit Free Press (@freep) August 28, 2018

The long lines from earlier this morning have dissipated and fans are now able to immediately enter the Charles H. Wright Museum to pay their final respects to #ArethaFranklin. @freep pic.twitter.com/43KxKCBy1h — Kristen Shamus (@KristenShamus) August 28, 2018

First look: Aretha Franklin's gold casket arrives at The Wright Museum https://t.co/LFpiKdSRxx — Detroit Free Press (@freep) August 28, 2018

Fans of @ArethaFranklin say goodbye to the Queen of Soul at @TheWrightMuseum in Detroit.https://t.co/xGBBEo8EEY (📷: Paul Sancya, AP) pic.twitter.com/uZqxYIDEDJ — Detroit Free Press (@freep) August 28, 2018