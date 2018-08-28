/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

Lines grow for Aretha Franklin's viewing in Detroit

The public viewing will be held for two days
Aug 28, 2018 – 11:27 AM EDT

Today Aretha Franklin arrived at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History today in a gold casket for a public viewing for two days.

People will be able to go and pay their respects to the Queen of Soul from 9am - 9pm both today, August 28th and Wednesday, August 29th. Franklin will be on display with goregous flower arrangements.

After the viewing, the funeral will take place at Greater Grace Temple where Franklin's family and friends will gather in the 4,000 seat capacity place of worship then will be taken to Woodlawn Cemetary where she will be laid to rest with other members of her family.


Check out the photos we grabbed via social media.

Más Noticias

Esto sabemos del implante ‘creepy’ que Kim Kardashian se hizo en el cuello y causa impresión en muchos

Cantantes mexicanos tienen exitoso fin de semana en Estados Unidos y Puerto Rico

Laura Bozzo comparte imagen de su juventud y la comparan con Lady Gaga

Aunque Lupillo Rivera vive en una zona con sequía severa abrió una llave pública para bañarse en plena calle

Atención clientes de Dish: Encuentren un servicio de televisión ahora y recuperen sus canales. Click aquí para conocer más