Lil Xan released from hospital after Hot Cheetos overdose

Scary!
Sep 25, 2018 – 5:48 PM EDT

Lil Xan is now at home recovering after his trip to the hospital due to an overdose of Hot Cheetos. Xan ate so many that he was puking up blood according to a post to his social media account.

“Yeah, I went to the hospital today,” he says in the video. “You know, I’m getting ready to pack for this tour. I just wanna let everybody know I was in the hospital, not due to many any drugs, but I guess I ate too many hot Cheetos and it ripped something in my stomach open so I puked up blood. So we good.”

We're relieved that he wasn't doing any drugs.

Xanxiety posted to Instagram telling his fans that he's ok.

We're glad that you're ok Xan.

