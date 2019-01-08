Lil Wayne's wardrobe steals halftime show during NCAA championship game

Fans roared as Weezy joined Imagine Dragons during the halftime show at the very lenthy College Football Playoff National Championship halftime show on Monday night (Jan. 7).

Imagine Dragons started playing their song "Believer" and Weezy joined in with his vocals to remix the song. The highlight of the show wasn't either's performance but what Tunechi was wearing while performing.

He rocked a black and white fuzzy coat along with a smiley face shirt. He had his red pants tucked into his knee-high boots. He added a scarf, a wide-brimmed hat, name brand gloves along with bedazzled shades.