Lil Wayne teams up with LSD for "Genius" remix

Weezy gets animated in this trippy music video
Jan 17, 2019 – 12:32 PM EST

Lil Wayne just joined forces with Imagine Dragons for the remixed version of their song "Believer" a week ago.

Now, Weezy just joined forces with LSD (Labrinith, Diplo and Sia) for the remixed song of "Genuis." LSD first released "Genius" on May 3, 2018 and was featured as part of the FIFA 2019 soundtrack.

36-year-old rapper, Dwayne Carter, spills out lyrics on the track with some rhymes like:

“My love is so ambidextrous / I’m a genius and perfectionist / Specialist and an exorcist / With excellence forever / This necklace is for irrelevance,” raps Weezy, who also provides ad libs throughout. “In the room I’m the elephant / Spellin’ it for the hell of it / A B C D R U G H I J K L S D.”

Lil Tunechi just released a mind-blowing music video to go with the remixed song that transforms him into an animated mouse.

