Lil Peep and XXXTentacion "Falling Down" released posthumously

This may bring you some emotions
Sep 19, 2018 – 4:33 PM EDT

Lil Peep and XXXTentacion's newest blend song "Falling Down" collaboration produced by mutual friend Makonnen was released to digital media platforms everywhere on September 19, 2018.

The track was co-written by Makonnen who had been working on a full length album prior to Lil Peep's death in 2017 and didn't include XXX.

Makonnen was inspired by X. Listen to the conversation.

Both rappers passed away within the last twelve months. Peep who died on November 15, 2017 of a suspected drug overdose in Tucson, AZ and XXXTentacion was shot and killed during a robbery on June 18, 2018 in Florida.

Listen to the finished track below which includes both rappers.

