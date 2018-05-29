Entretenimiento
Largest glass of Gin and Juice record set by Snoop Dogg
Gin and Juice, anyone?
Univision Radio,May 29, 2018 – 4:40 PM EDT
Snoop Dogg has officially done it! Snoop took the stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley Festival making the world's largest gin and juice cocktail. The 46-year-old rapper poured in 550 litters of juice mixed with 180 bottles of gin into a glass standing 5 feet tall by 3 feet wide stirring it with a giant straw.
The concoction was topped with an oversized drink umbrella. Officials delivered the award that read: The largest paradise cocktail was achieved by Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Michael Voltaggio, Kim Kaechele, and Kendall Coleman in Napa, California, USA on 26 May 2018."
After the ceremonies were done and over, Snoop performed "Gin and Juice" to those attending.