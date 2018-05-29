Largest glass of Gin and Juice record set by Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has officially done it! Snoop took the stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley Festival making the world's largest gin and juice cocktail. The 46-year-old rapper poured in 550 litters of juice mixed with 180 bottles of gin into a glass standing 5 feet tall by 3 feet wide stirring it with a giant straw.

Gin and juice world record. A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on May 27, 2018 at 11:09am PDT

The concoction was topped with an oversized drink umbrella. Officials delivered the award that read: The largest paradise cocktail was achieved by Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Michael Voltaggio, Kim Kaechele, and Kendall Coleman in Napa, California, USA on 26 May 2018."

In my @djkhaled voice another 1 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on May 27, 2018 at 11:10am PDT