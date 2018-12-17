/
Kodak Black proposes to Yung Miami in music video

She said yes!
Dec 17, 2018 – 10:45 AM EST

Looks like Lil Kodak put a ring on it! Kind of...

The 21-year-old rapper was filming a music video inside Santa's Enchanted Forest in Miami on December 9th.

Kodak got on one knee, brought out a purple Ring Pop and placed it on Yung Miami's hand in the staged proposal next to a concession stand.


Cameras were rolling as the proposal took place and the crowd roared with excitement with fake congratulations to the couple.

Caresha Brownlee who is better known as Yung Miami is actually in a relationship with 808 Mafia producer Southside.

Kodak released his new album Dying to Live on December 14th featuring the single "Testimony."

As for Yung Miami, she just recently shot a video for City Girls titled "Twerk" with Cardi B in Miami.

