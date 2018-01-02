Kim and Kanye's son Saint West hospitalized

My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary. I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint 👼🏽
Kim and Kanye West's Son, Saint West was immediately taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Thursday last week. Doctors diagnosed Saint with pneumonia. It was reported that Kim and Kanye took turns staying with their toddler. Saint was hooked up with multiple IV's and an oxygen machine.
Reports show that Saint was released on Saturday, December 30th. Saint celebrated the New Year with his parents back at home. Kim said that her New Year's resolution was to be on her phone less.
Here's video of Kanye leaving Kim hanging for the NYE kiss.