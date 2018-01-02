Follow us
Kim and Kanye's son Saint West hospitalized

Saint West was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.
Photo: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images - (From L) Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian attend the Off-white 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, on September 29, 2016 in Paris. / AFP / ALAIN JOCARD (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)
Jan 2 | 11:53 AM EST
Kim and Kanye West's Son, Saint West was immediately taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Thursday last week. Doctors diagnosed Saint with pneumonia. It was reported that Kim and Kanye took turns staying with their toddler. Saint was hooked up with multiple IV's and an oxygen machine.

Reports show that Saint was released on Saturday, December 30th. Saint celebrated the New Year with his parents back at home. Kim said that her New Year's resolution was to be on her phone less.

Here's video of Kanye leaving Kim hanging for the NYE kiss.

