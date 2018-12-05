/
Kevin Hart to be host of 2019 Oscars

The comedian will host the show in Hollywood on February 24th
Dec 5, 2018 – 12:43 PM EST

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star Kevin Hart has just announced that he will be the host for the 91st Oscars on Tuesday.

The comedian posted to his social media account that he was honored to be the host and has promised to make it a special night.


Last year Jimmy Kimmel was the host of the Oscars for the past two years followed by Ellen Degeneres who took the selfie and ordered pizza for the audience, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal and Neil Patrick Harris.

Hart has joined the list of incredible greats as he takes the stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on February 24th.

