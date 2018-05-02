Katt Williams sued for allegedly attacking a waiter with salt shaker

Micah S. Katt Williams or better known as Katt Williams is being sued by Kevin Oliveira. Oliveria says that Williams attacked him at the Spondivits restaurant south of Atlanta in April 2016.

The report states that Oliveria asked Williams and his guest to wait for a table. The 45-year-old comedian at the time wasn't having any of the waiting game and wanted to be seated promptly. So the actor became upset, grabbed a glass salt shaker and threw it at Oliveria's face.

The report stated that Oliveria had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance and had to get 10 stitches for the wound on his lips and mouth.

The record goes on to state that he is seeking reimbursement for the medical expenses, impairment of earning capacity for past, current and future earnings from recovery.