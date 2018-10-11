Kanye West to meet Trump at the White House

Rapper Kanye West will be meeting with President Trump on Thursday, October 11th at the White House. The two will be talking about prison reform, the African American jobs unemployment rate and the violence in Chicago, which is where Kanye is from.

In addition to the visit, West will be attending the signing ceremony for the Music Modernization Act which intends to modernize copyright protection for musicians, recording artists and songwriters in the digital and streaming age. It will simplify royalties and licensing when it comes to streaming services like Spotify and Pandora which has merged with XM Sirius.

The CLASSICS act is another reform that ensures that satellite and digital streaming services properly compensate artists for music recorded before 1972.

The Allocation for Music Producers Acts is a policy to be signed today that allows producers and engineers to receive larger payouts if their work is used of satellite or streaming platforms.

Joining West in the signing ceremony is the Recording Academy President Neil Portnow

According to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, West will be bringing with him Jim Brown, a former star running back for the Cleveland Browns who had also spoke to Trump about pressing issues with the black community.