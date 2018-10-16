Kanye West surprised kids at charity event with free Yeezys

Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian along with Saint West were in Uganda for a tour of east African countries. The celebrity super couple caught up with the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni at the State House Entebbe where he gifted him a pair of Yeezy Boosts as well and as a return the President gave him a book titled "Uganda Gifted by Nature" which is about the country's tourism and natural resources.

After the greetings, the President of Uganda let the couple use his private helicopter flying 94 miles to Masulita where they were hosting a charity event.

While in Masulita at the event, Kimye were caught on video opening up bags filled with Triple White Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 which go for $250 in the U.S surprising the kids of the village.

You can hear in the video Kim saying "Yeezys for everyone" as the kids were filled with excitement getting their new kicks.

The local media found out that Kanye and Kim were in Uganda, they had a few questions for them. They wanted to know what their thoughts were of the country, how long their visit was, also they wanted to know what expeditions they've done that were different.

Ye is also filming a music video in Uganda for his Yandhi project at Murchison game park and will be staying until October 19th at the Chobe Safari Lodge in which Yeezy rented out the entire place not to be bothered according to several sources.