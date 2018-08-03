/
Kanye West is on his way to become a billionaire

All thanks to Yeezys
Aug 3, 2018 – 11:06 AM EDT

Money, money, money. Kanye West is about to make it to the billions just like his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner.

Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian had made an appearance on the late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live and was questioned if their bank accounts are at the 10-figure point yet.

Kimmel asked the question: "So you're not a billionaire, are you?"

Kim had answered "I would say my husband is one, so that makes me one, right?"

