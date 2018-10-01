/
Kanye West changes name, performs on SNL, sends tweets and more

It was a busy weekend for Ye
Oct 1, 2018 – 10:38 AM EDT

Kanye West was supposed to be dropping the new Yandhi album on Saturday as promised via his Instagram.
Fans are wondering where the album is?

Maybe Kanye was too busy changing his name...

Or giving political speeches on Saturday Night Live but had never made it to air...

Or performing with Lil Pump and Adele Givens on Saturday Night Live...

Or a call to "abolish" the 13th Amendment and getting slammed by other celebrities...

