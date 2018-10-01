Entretenimiento
Kanye West changes name, performs on SNL, sends tweets and more
It was a busy weekend for Ye
Univision Radio,Oct 1, 2018 – 10:38 AM EDT
Kanye West was supposed to be dropping the new Yandhi album on Saturday as promised via his Instagram.
Fans are wondering where the album is?
Maybe Kanye was too busy changing his name...
Or giving political speeches on Saturday Night Live but had never made it to air...
Or performing with Lil Pump and Adele Givens on Saturday Night Live...
Or a call to "abolish" the 13th Amendment and getting slammed by other celebrities...