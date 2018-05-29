Justin Timberlake visits Santa Fe High School shooting victim

Justin Timberlake was in Houston for the Man of the Woods tour and had taken a brief moment to meet up with a survivor of the Santa Fe High School shooting that occured on May 18th.

On Friday, May 25th, Timberlake paid a visit to Sarah Salazar at a Houston hospital. The 37-year-old singer and actor didn't come empty handed. According to a Facebook post from Sonia Lopez-Puentes - Sarah's mom, Timberlake had brought the young lady a gift.

"Her shoulder was shattered." Said Salazar's Aunt, Norma Irlas on the GoFundMe page. "Her mandible is fractured and she has several rib fractures. She was shot from the neck down to her thigh. She is intubated and is recovering from the trauma to her neck vessels. After that, she will require several surgeries."

Ten people were killed and 14 others were taken to area hospitals for treatment after a 17-year-old opened fire at the high school in the town of 13,000 outside of Houston.

At the concert, Timberlake shared a photo to his Instagram account saying: "Texas strong, Round two tonight, Houston. Let's get it."

Timberlake wasn't the only celebrity to visit Salazar, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt had also paid a visit to the family.