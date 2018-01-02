Justin Timberlake announces his new 'Man Of The Woods' album

The new year is just beginning for Justin Timberlake. He will be performing at the 52nd Super Bowl game in Minnesota. Now Timberlake just announced that he is dropping a new album. He released a video and a caption on social media saying "Friday."

As far as we know is that Timberlake is dropping "Man Of The Woods" on February 2nd.

FRIDAY... A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 2, 2018 at 7:04am PST

Timberlake also released a teaser video on YouTube as well. It starts off with Timberlake narriating the video. Timberlake mentioned that his wife Jessica Biel and his son Silas who also have appearances in the video, had inspired him to make "Man Of The Woods."

This will be Timberlake's newest album since his release of his Grammy award winning "The 20/20 Experience" in 2013.