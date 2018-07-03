Entretenimiento
Justin Bieber directs traffic after ride breaks down
The "Sorry" singer can add this to his resume
Univision Radio,Jul 3, 2018 – 12:51 PM EDT
Nothing to see here. Justin Bieber was directing traffic in the Hamptons after his Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG broke down in the middle of a busy road with along with his date Hailey Baldwin on Tuesday (July 2).
People passing by were able to take a quick video of the silver two-door car was in the middle of an intersection blocking traffic in different directions along with the Biebs who was directing traffic while wearing hotel slippers.
Someone got a photo of the Biebs in fuzzy hotel slippers. Nice!
Yup I was right. Imagine coming across some guy directing traffic in hotel slippers and it turns out to be Justin Bieber 😀 pic.twitter.com/ZAPJ6lo4Of— Moms4Justin (@Moms4Justin) July 2, 2018