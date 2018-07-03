/
Radio
Follow us
Entretenimiento

Justin Bieber directs traffic after ride breaks down

The "Sorry" singer can add this to his resume

Nothing to see here. Justin Bieber was directing traffic in the Hamptons after his Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG broke down in the middle of a busy road with along with his date Hailey Baldwin on Tuesday (July 2).

People passing by were able to take a quick video of the silver two-door car was in the middle of an intersection blocking traffic in different directions along with the Biebs who was directing traffic while wearing hotel slippers.

Someone got a photo of the Biebs in fuzzy hotel slippers. Nice!

RELATED:MúsicaJustin Bieber

Más Noticias

Fernando Carrillo sube esta polémica foto en Instagram y se la eliminan

Ana Patricia podría romper fuente en Despierta América y ella misma explica por qué

"Siempre soñé con venir a un Mundial": Maluma habló sobre su pasado como futbolista (y también de sus ídolos de infancia)

Este mexicano habla ocho idiomas y así es su vida en Rusia

Clientes de DISH, han perdido Univision. Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora mismo y digan que quieren que Univision vuelva. Clic aquí para conocer más