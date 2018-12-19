/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

Juelz Santana gets time behind bars

The rapper is facing two to three years in prison
Dec 19, 2018 – 12:10 PM EST

It looks like rapper Juelz Santana has been sentenced 27-months behind bars on Wednesday.

In March of 2018, the rapper tried to take a loaded .38-caliber handgun as well as eight oxycodone pills in his carry-on luggage at the Newark International Airport.

TSA had found the weapon during a search.

Totowa, New Jersey resident pleaded guilty in federal court in August to a loaded weapon in possession by a convicted felon and carrying the weapon on an aircraft as well as the oxycodone pills in his luggage.

According to prosecutors, Santana whose real name is LaRon James could be spending two to five years in prison.


RELATED:Hip HopJuelz Santana
Advertisement

Más Noticias

Kendall no es la más adinerada del clan Kardashian-Jenner pero sí es la modelo mejor pagada del mundo

Ellas tendrán un bebé en 2019: famosas que despiden el año embarazadas

"Me solté a llorar como Magdalena": Sharis Cid revela detalles del nacimiento de su primera nieta

Salma Hayek no respeta los señalamientos en un aeropuerto británico y comete una falta

Atención clientes de DISH: ¡Recuperen sus cadenas de Univision! Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora o haga click aquí para opciones.