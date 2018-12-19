Juelz Santana gets time behind bars

It looks like rapper Juelz Santana has been sentenced 27-months behind bars on Wednesday.

In March of 2018, the rapper tried to take a loaded .38-caliber handgun as well as eight oxycodone pills in his carry-on luggage at the Newark International Airport.

TSA had found the weapon during a search.

Totowa, New Jersey resident pleaded guilty in federal court in August to a loaded weapon in possession by a convicted felon and carrying the weapon on an aircraft as well as the oxycodone pills in his luggage.

According to prosecutors, Santana whose real name is LaRon James could be spending two to five years in prison.