Janet Jackson confirms she will not perform at the big football game

Janet Jackson officially confirmed that she won't be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 4th. The singer was set to perform with Justin Timberlake.

As you may know, the two performed a halftime show in 2004 resulted in a wardrobe malfunction.

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Feb 3, 2018 at 4:31pm PST

The pop star tells her fans in a post to Instagram: "To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not. Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon."

TMZ has reported that they might bring a Prince hologram since the game is in his home city of Minneapolis.