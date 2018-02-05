Internet went crazy for #SelfieKid at the halftime show

Justin Timberlake lights up the halftime show at the Superbowl LII with an epic performance. A huge highlight of the performance is Ryan the #SelfieKid taking a selfie with Justin Timberlake.

He told Good Morning America: "I love him, he is my favorite singer so I had to get a selfie with him."

After shining bright in the limelight for his five seconds of fame, #SelfieKid turned into a huge internet meme overnight. Check out these meme's we've found on Twitter.



Gotta be ready for anything, right?



What people think the #SelfieKid was really doing...

Looking up the lyrics for "Can't Stop The Feeling!"



Yeah, that would be terrible if you run out of storage.



Might feel like the month of January, #SelfieKid.



When you have to look up who you took a selfie with...







When your mom starts yelling at you for no reason while Justin Timberlake is in person behind you.







We don't think it was planned... then again this may prove us wrong?