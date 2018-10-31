Entretenimiento
Ice Cube to drop new album in December
This will be the rapper's tenth studio album
Univision Radio,Oct 31, 2018 – 11:01 AM EDT
Ice Cube will be dropping his 10th studio album on December 7, 2018 titled Everythangs Corrupt. This will be the 49-year-old rappers first album drop in eight years.
The last album Cube dropped was I Am the West in 2010, which ranked number 22 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Cube is also scheduled to start filming Last Friday, the fourth installment of the Friday franchise so it may be or may not be coincidence that he's dropping this new album.