Entretenimiento
Halloween releases a terrifying new trailer
Evil is real #HalloweenMovie
Univision Radio,Sep 5, 2018 – 4:07 PM EDT
It has been 40-years since the first Halloween movie that was released in 1978, this time Jamie Lee Curtis who plays Laurie Strode is back to end the horror once and forall.
The trailer starts off with Michael Myers roaming around a neighborhood on a busy Halloween night while trick-or-treaters go house-to-house to collect their sugary sweets.
Now we're treated to a new trailer that tells a better story.