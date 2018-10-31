/
Gucci Mane, Kodak Black and Bruno Mars get "Super Fly"

The video is finally here!
Oct 31, 2018 – 12:17 PM EDT

Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars and Kodak Black get super fly for their visual video for "Wake Up In The Sky."

In the video Bruno Mars is dressed up in a stunning sparkling suit, Gucci Mane shows off his post jail weight loss wearing a sparkling suit and Kodak Black strips off his top for his solo scene.

The video ends with them toasting at the end with champagne glasses while shiny confetti rains down

