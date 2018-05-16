Grown man enrolled as Harvey evacuee just to play high school basketball

25-year-old Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley, a Dallas metroplex native enrolled at Skyline High School as 17-year-old Rashun Richardson.

The freshman then transferred to Hillcrest High School in Dallas where he joined the basketball team where later he was named the district's offensive player of the year.

According to the Dallas Independent School District spokeswoman Robyn Harris: "He took that as an opportunity to gain access to our schools. He was fairly savvy to be able to utilize that type of position, knowing that we were accepting Harvey students."

Gilstrap-Portley went as far as dating a 14-year-old classmate, according to the anonymous mother of the girl "Rashun" dated.

The mother spoke out to the media: "It's unbelievable to me that he could get away with this, I don't know what, how [the school] let this slip through the cracks."

The mother went on about how she didn't approve of her daughter's relationship with "Rashun." The woman disclosed that her daughter explained that they did not have a sexual relationship. The mother also explained that she had never met "Rashun" and had only talked to him a few times on the phone.

The mother told media: "He was always respectful to me, he said he understood my concerns because that he was only 17 and that he didn't see a problem with them dating."

Gilstrap-Portley met his fate when one of his former coaches from North Mesquite High School recognized him during a tournament in April. The coach called up his counterpart at Hillcrest letting him know that "one of my former players who graduated a long time ago is playing for you."

With that information, the Hillcrest High School coach immediately looked into the background of "Rashun" exposing him. Gilstrap-Porley was immediately booked and taken to the Dallas County Jail where he has been released after posting bail according to court documents.

Phillip Randall, the coach of Gilstrap-Portley for North Mesquite High School told the press: "He was a good kid. I never had any problem out of him. That's why I was shocked when I heard that all this came out because that's not the kid that I knew."

Records show that Gilstrap-Portley enrolled at the high school just using doctored physical records and immunization shot records. Federal law states that people who've been through a natural disaster or a homeless aren't asked for additional information. Gilstrap-Portley used this information to his advantage.