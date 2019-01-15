GRAMMY's announce Alicia Keys to be host

15-time GRAMMY award winner Alicia Keys will be the master of ceremonies at the 61st GRAMMY's that will air live on February 10th from inside the Staples Center in the heart of Los Angeles.

The award show that Keys will be hosting is coined "Music's Biggest Night". There will be a lot of star power in the building as we find out who will be winning the GRAMMY in recognition of the achievements in the music industry.

Keys was excited to make the announcement with a ten minute video she shared which included a phone call that offered her the gig to waking up her husband - Swizz Beatz to the behind the scenes of the commerical for the award show.

Kendrick Lamar leads with eight nominations followed by Drake with seven nominations.