GGG and Canelo set date for rematch

It has been months since the first GGG-Canelo fight that happened in Las Vegas on September 16, 2017. The fight then drew a record crowd and had a split-decision draw that landed in GGG's favor because of judge Aldalaide Byrd's score of 118-110. With the location of the fight yet to be determined, rumors say that it might be in Las Vegas again. Also rumors are spreading that that the event may be held in New York City or Dallas at larger arenas. All we know is that the fight will be televised live on May 5th at 7pm on pay-per-view.