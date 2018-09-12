/
Future kills "31 Days" on Jimmy Fallon show

The 34-year-old rapper dedicated this song to the late Mac Miller
Sep 12, 2018 – 11:11 AM EDT

Future took center stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday (September 11) night as the musical guest.

The Freebandz rapper opened up his performance by dedicating the song to the late Mac Miller, who tragically overdosed and died on September 7th.

Future Hendrix performed "31 Days" right off of his Beast Mode 2 album solo.

