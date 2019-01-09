Future drops new "Jumpin on a Jet" video

Future is leading us to his upcoming album Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD which drops on January 18, 2019.

Future Pendergrass released a futuristic new single titled "Jumpin on a Jet" music video that is directed by Colin Tilley. In the visuals, you see the Freebandz rapper in the cargo area of an airplane that's thousands of feet in the air.

The year has just began and it's Future's third track released already. He first dropped "Crushed Up" and then "NASA" featuring French Montana.