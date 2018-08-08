/
Final suspect in XXXTentacion murder arrested

He was charged with first degree murder and robbery
Aug 8, 2018 – 10:58 AM EDT

Authorities have the fourth and final suspect in the murder of 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to the media on Tuesday evening that they have 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome in custody after he turned himself into his Fort Lauderdale lawyer around 5pm.

Newsome and three others are behind bars for the murder of XXXTentacion. Newsome was booked into the Broward County Jail and will be charged on first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

The rapper was at a motorcycle dealership when the sports car he was in was blocked by another vehicle. Two armed men approached XXXTentacion and fired multiple rounds killing him. The suspects had fled off with a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000.

