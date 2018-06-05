Fashion designer Kate Spade dead at 55

Famous fashion desginer Kate Spade was found dead Tuesday morning in her New York City - Park Avenue apartment at the age of 55. Law enforcement stated that she was found hanging from a scarf on a bedroom door. According to the Associated Press, a note was found nearby Spade where she was found at around 10:20A.M. Eastern Standard Time.

Kate started her business with her husband Andy, the brother of David Spade in January of 1993. In 1996, Kate opened up shop in Manhattan's SoHo district

Kate leaves behind husband and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade. Kate's company had more than 140 retail stores across the United States and 175 stores Internationally.

Fans on social media are posting their condolences on the Kate Spade New York page.