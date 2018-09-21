Entretenimiento
Fans mad that Lil Wayne didn't drop new album
Univision Radio,Sep 21, 2018 – 1:55 PM EDT
Rumors swirling around the internet that Lil Wayne will be dropping his highly anticipated Tha Carter V would be dropping Friday (September 21) at midnight. It looks like that didn't happen.
This would have been Tunechi's fifth album that has been delayed years after the Birdman legal troubles with Cash Money records' CEO Bryan "Birdman" Williams.
Fans waited and waited with no album in sight and then taking on social media telling Mr. Carter on how they really feel.