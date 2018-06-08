Famous chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

The world is learning about the tragic loss of native New Yorker Anthony Bourdain. The 61-year-old took his life in an apparent suicide by hanging himself. Bourdain was found dead by his close friend Eric Ripert in his hotel room in the small town of Kaysersberg, France.

Bourdain was well known for his cooking segments, and his television show Parts Unknown that aired on the cable network CNN .

Anthony Bourdain's show "Parts Unknown" was supposed to help us learn about the history and cultures of people and cities around the world.

In the episode aired on October 2014, he went to the South Bronx to learn about this history of hip-hop.

He treked his way to different neighborhoods in the Bronx and met up with Bambaataa who helped him dig up some history of hip-hop.

Bourdain had stood up for the Latin chefs in the industry as far as recognition. Online publication, Vivala counted twelve times that Bourdain spoke up.

Bourdain was also passionate about helping the people of Puerto Rico after the devisating Hurricane Maria.

The world reacts to the death of Anthony Bourdain