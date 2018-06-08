Famous chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain dead at 61
The world is learning about the tragic loss of native New Yorker Anthony Bourdain. The 61-year-old took his life in an apparent suicide by hanging himself. Bourdain was found dead by his close friend Eric Ripert in his hotel room in the small town of Kaysersberg, France.
Bourdain was well known for his cooking segments, and his television show Parts Unknown that aired on the cable network CNN .
Anthony Bourdain's show "Parts Unknown" was supposed to help us learn about the history and cultures of people and cities around the world.
In the episode aired on October 2014, he went to the South Bronx to learn about this history of hip-hop.
He treked his way to different neighborhoods in the Bronx and met up with Bambaataa who helped him dig up some history of hip-hop.
Bourdain had stood up for the Latin chefs in the industry as far as recognition. Online publication, Vivala counted twelve times that Bourdain spoke up.
Bourdain was also passionate about helping the people of Puerto Rico after the devisating Hurricane Maria.
The world reacts to the death of Anthony Bourdain
A piece of my heart is truly broken this morning. And the irony, the sad cruel irony is that the last year he’d never been happier. The rest of my heart aches for the 3 amazing women he left behind.— Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 8, 2018
Tony was a symphony. I wish everyone could have seen all of him. A true friend.
Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018
Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :(— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018
As @NASA searches for life on Mars, we lose the life of beloved Anthony Bourdain on Earth. Implicit and explicit reminders of how precious life is, anywhere in the universe.— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018