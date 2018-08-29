/
98.5 The Beat
Entretenimiento

Family of Prince files wrongful death lawsuit

The singer died in 2016 from an accidental overdose
Aug 29, 2018 – 3:49 PM EDT

It has been a little over two years since Prince Rogers Nelson or better known as Prince, had died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The 57-year-old musician took counterfeit Vicodin pills that were laced with fentanyl according to the Carver County Attorney's office.

At the time, the family decided not to file any criminal charges against anyone. Now the family filed a lawsuit that names Iowa Health System, UnityPoint Health, Walgreens, North Memorial Healthcare and Dr. Michael Schulenberg, a physician practicing in Minnesota.

The suit was filed at the Hennepin County District Court the morning of Friday, August 24th by the Price family attorney Michael Zimmer who identified all of six Prince's brothers and sisters as plaintiffs.

The family is seeking damages in the amount of $50,000.

RELATED:Prince

Más Noticias

Taconazos para plantar un árbol: el costoso look de jardín de Melania Trump

Dayanara Torres revela cuáles son las condiciones que su nueva pareja debe cumplir para estar con ella

Mario Bezares dice que Paco Stanley 'le tiraba el can' a su esposa

El emotivo mensaje de Francisca Lachapel que revela el día en que su vida cambió para siempre

Atención clientes de Dish: Encuentren un servicio de televisión ahora y recuperen sus canales. Click aquí para conocer más