Family of Prince files wrongful death lawsuit

It has been a little over two years since Prince Rogers Nelson or better known as Prince, had died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The 57-year-old musician took counterfeit Vicodin pills that were laced with fentanyl according to the Carver County Attorney's office.

At the time, the family decided not to file any criminal charges against anyone. Now the family filed a lawsuit that names Iowa Health System, UnityPoint Health, Walgreens, North Memorial Healthcare and Dr. Michael Schulenberg, a physician practicing in Minnesota.

The suit was filed at the Hennepin County District Court the morning of Friday, August 24th by the Price family attorney Michael Zimmer who identified all of six Prince's brothers and sisters as plaintiffs.